Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Pulse's new temporary memorial opens to the public today

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 11:09 AM

A new interim memorial dedicated to the 49 people killed at the gay nightclub Pulse opens to the public today.

According to the onePULSE Foundation, the memorial site will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the site of Pulse nightclub.

"The interim memorial will give families, survivors, first responders and the thousands of people who come each year a space to pay their respects and reflect while planning and designing of the permanent memorial are underway," the onePULSE Foundation said in a statement.

Some of the changes at Pulse include new trees, artificial turf, walkways and seating. There's also a fence around the perimeter of the site, which is covered in a photo mural, and a shorter "offering wall" for flowers and other tributes.

