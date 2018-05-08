Pulse's new temporary memorial opens to the public today

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Police

A new interim memorial dedicated to the 49 people killed at the gay nightclub Pulse opens to the public today.According to the onePULSE Foundation, the memorial site will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the site of Pulse nightclub."The interim memorial will give families, survivors, first responders and the thousands of people who come each year a space to pay their respects and reflect while planning and designing of the permanent memorial are underway," the onePULSE Foundation said in a statement.Some of the changes at Pulse include new trees, artificial turf, walkways and seating. There's also a fence around the perimeter of the site, which is covered in a photo mural, and a shorter "offering wall" for flowers and other tributes.