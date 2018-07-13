The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 13, 2018

The Heard

Sam Smith stopped by the Pulse memorial after his Orlando concert

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge gal_sam_smith_2018.jpg
Sam Smith, the singer behind "Stay With Me" and other massive pop hits, paid tribute to Pulse victims and their families this week after his show in Orlando.

Smith performed at the Amway Center Wednesday evening, and apparently made the most of his time in Orlando. The Grammy award-winning singer took to Instagram to post about his stop at the Pulse Memorial.

"Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate," wrote Smith on his Instagram account Thursday. "To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx."

On a related note, Smith also attempted to eat at the popular – so popular there's almost always a line – ramen spot Domu in East End Market, but left because he didn't want to wait.
 Equal dining opportunity is alive and well in Orlando, folks.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF has a penis problem Read More

  2. A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary Read More

  3. Here's an incredibly dumb attack ad targeting Anna Eskamani Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers are pressing FDOT for answers about I-4 being $100 million over budget Read More

  5. Visit Orlando reveals new Magical Dining Month menus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation