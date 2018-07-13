Sam Smith stopped by the Pulse memorial after his Orlando concert

Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate. To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go to and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jul 12, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT