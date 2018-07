Sam Smith stopped by the Pulse memorial after his Orlando concert

click to enlarge

@domufl restaurant just rejected @samsmithworld. Said if he wanted a table he needs to wait like everyone else. Domu just won a customer 4 lyfe. #samwho? #noonecareswhoyouare #atleastatdomu — Philippe Oudshoorn (@philoudshoorn) July 13, 2018

Sam Smith, the singer behind "Stay With Me" and other massive pop hits, paid tribute to Pulse victims and their families this week after his show in Orlando.Smith performed at the Amway Center Wednesday evening, and apparently made the most of his time in Orlando. The Grammy award-winning singer took to Instagram to post about his stop at the Pulse Memorial."Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate," wrote Smith on his Instagram account Thursday. "To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx."On a related note, Smith also attempted to eat at the popular – so popular there's almost always a line – ramen spot Domu in East End Market, but left because he didn't want to wait.Equal dining opportunity is alive and well in Orlando, folks.