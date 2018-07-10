Sam Smith brings British blue-eyed soul to Amway Center this week

click to enlarge
British native Sam Smith’s breakout LP took the world by storm back in 2014 – when his impressive vocals were (jokingly) deemed to sound a lot like Adele’s – but he’s grown up since then. His sophomore record, The Thrill of It All
, scored Smith his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Its lyrics have given us a glimpse into Smith’s diary, exploring his relationships, success and inner conflicts. With songs like “Pray” in the hands of legendary producer Timbaland, Smith was able to deliver a record comprised of both gospel-infused hip-hop and piano-led ballads. Fans can most likely expect Smith to perform his hit song, “Stay With Me,” a global sensation about unrequited love.
with Cam | 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $22-$121.50
