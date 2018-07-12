The Gist

Thursday, July 12, 2018

Parkland and Pulse survivors to speak at Road to Change Block Party at Lake Eola's amphitheater

Posted By on Thu, Jul 12, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_bandshell2_credit_monivette_cordeiro.jpg
In an effort to register voters, survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting are going on tour, hitting Orlando as their first stop. The evening will be spent listening to live music, enjoying food from local vendors, and listening to speakers from Parkland and Pulse tell their stories and advocate for change. The Brady Campaign will help with the project but organizers are asking for volunteer aid as well. The Road to Change Tour is nationwide but students from Parkland are traveling to different districts across Florida in hopes of spurring legislative action.

7-10 p.m. Friday, July 13 | Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave. | marchforourlives.com | free

Event Details Road to Change Block Party
@ Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park
Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., July 13, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Civics
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park
Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-246-2827
Performance Space
Map


