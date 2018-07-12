Parkland and Pulse survivors to speak at Road to Change Block Party at Lake Eola's amphitheater

click to enlarge
In an effort to register voters, survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting are going on tour, hitting Orlando as their first stop. The evening will be spent listening to live music, enjoying food from local vendors, and listening to speakers from Parkland and Pulse tell their stories and advocate for change. The Brady Campaign will help with the project but organizers are asking for volunteer aid as well. The Road to Change Tour is nationwide but students from Parkland are traveling to different districts across Florida in hopes of spurring legislative action.
7-10 p.m. Friday, July 13 | Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave. | marchforourlives.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.