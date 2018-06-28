Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Tip Jar

Foxtail Coffee plans to open a new UCF location

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge VIA FOXTAIL COFFEE CO.
  • via Foxtail Coffee Co.
Foxtail Coffee Co. is planning yet another Orlando area location, but this time it's in the heart of University of Central Florida.

The new location will be in the UCF bookstore and replace the current Barnes & Noble Cafe.

"We look forward to becoming engrained in the UCF community, serving students and faculty as they stop by to study or meet friends, or as they pass through on their way to class," Alex Tchekmeian, Foxtail co-founder, said in a press release. This new location is set to open in August, just in time for classes to begin.

In addition to the new UCF spot, Foxtail recently announced not one but two new store openings in Orlando. One of these will be inside the new terminal at Orlando International Airport and the other will be on Lee Road as a drive-thru only location.

Not only will UCF students be anxiously waiting for Foxtail to open for business, but also the new Gringos Locos spot at Knights Plaza, which was supposed to be ready like 10 years ago. Not really. But it was planned to be open last September and hungry students are still waiting.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bye bye Blackstar: Downtown Orlando club abruptly closes its doors Read More

  2. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  3. Florida beaches now feature sea lice Read More

  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda wants you to call Florida Gov. Rick Scott on behalf of Puerto Rican evacuees Read More

  5. Universal announces 'Chucky' and 'Killer Klowns From Outer Space' for Halloween Horror Nights scare zones Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation