Foxtail Coffee plans to open a new UCF location

Foxtail Coffee Co. is planning yet another Orlando area location, but this time it's in the heart of University of Central Florida.
The new location will be in the UCF bookstore and replace the current Barnes & Noble Cafe.
"We look forward to becoming engrained in the UCF community, serving students and faculty as they stop by to study or meet friends, or as they pass through on their way to class," Alex Tchekmeian, Foxtail co-founder, said in a press release. This new location is set to open in August, just in time for classes to begin.
In addition to the new UCF spot, Foxtail recently announced not one but two new store openings in Orlando. One of these will be inside the new terminal at Orlando International Airport
and the other will be on Lee Road
as a drive-thru only location.
Not only will UCF students be anxiously waiting for Foxtail to open for business, but also the new Gringos Locos
spot at Knights Plaza, which was supposed to be ready like 10 years ago. Not really. But it was planned to be open last September and hungry students are still waiting.
