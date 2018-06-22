Tip Jar

Friday, June 22, 2018

Foxtail Coffee and Orange County Brewers are coming to Orlando International's new terminal

Posted By on Fri, Jun 22, 2018 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge VIA FOXTAIL COFFEE CO.
  • via Foxtail Coffee Co.
Orlando International Airport's new south terminal is opening in early 2021, and a variety of local food options will debut along with it.

Foxtail Coffee Co. and Orange County Brewers will be among the first available options, and PGA Tour Grill, Shake Shack and Auntie Anne's pretzel shop are also jumping on board.

Two Starbucks shops are also in the works.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HMSHOST
  • Photo via HMSHost
This new Foxtail Coffee location marks the Winter Park-based shop's continued expansion through Central Florida. Their original location popped up in 2016, and last summer they hit downtown Orlando. The shop announced a location opening in the Hourglass District, and later showed up in Altamonte Springs with its first drive-thru location.

PGA Tour Grill will operate as a full-service restaurant paying homage to the late Arnold Palmer with a golf simulator for guests. Palmer lived in Central Florida and owned a private golf resort.

All of the restaurants will be under leadership of food service operators HMSHost and ACDBE Partners.

