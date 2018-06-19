Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Tip Jar

Foxtail Coffee will open its first drive-thru only location on Lee Road

Posted By on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge FOXTAIL COFFEE ON INSTAGRAM
  • Foxtail Coffee on Instagram
Foxtail Coffee Co. plans to open a new express location for on-the-go coffee lovers this summer.

The company will open their first drive-thru-only outpost, which is currently under construction, this July at 805 Lee Road.

"Our goal has always been to become part of the community, serving great local coffee," said Alex Tchekmeian, Foxtail's co-founder. "We're excited that this new location will allow us to become even more of a part of our customers' days, giving them a local option for the morning commute."

The new venue will include original menu options, such as their locally roasted coffee, traditional beverages and food curated from local vendors.

Current locations are inside DoveCote in downtown Orlando, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in Altamonte Springs and two in Winter Park.

Foxtail also opened an Altamonte Springs shop on April 4 at 478 N. State Road 434 with a drive-thru. An Hourglass District location is also in the making.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

  2. Float in a pool and watch 'Jaws' on the big screen this summer at Winter Park's Dive-In Movie Read More

  3. The long, dark history of the now infamous Daytona Beach roller coaster Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he opposes separating families at border Read More

  5. Here's an extremely satisfying video of a massive implosion at a Florida power plant Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation