Foxtail Coffee will open its first drive-thru only location on Lee Road

click to enlarge
-
Foxtail Coffee on Instagram
Foxtail Coffee Co. plans to open a new express location for on-the-go coffee lovers this summer.
The company will open their first drive-thru-only outpost, which is currently under construction, this July at 805 Lee Road.
"Our goal has always been to become part of the community, serving great local coffee," said Alex Tchekmeian, Foxtail's co-founder. "We're excited that this new location will allow us to become even more of a part of our customers' days, giving them a local option for the morning commute."
The new venue will include original menu options, such as their locally roasted coffee, traditional beverages and food curated from local vendors.
Current locations
are inside DoveCote in downtown Orlando, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, in Altamonte Springs and two in Winter Park.
Foxtail also opened an Altamonte Springs
shop on April 4 at 478 N. State Road 434 with a drive-thru. An Hourglass District location is also in the making.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.