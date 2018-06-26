Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Which one of you idiots drove over eight sea turtle nests in Siesta Key?

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGE
  • Photo via Adobe Image
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for help after eight sea turtle nests were run over in Siesta Key.

In a Facebook post, the FWC says they suspect that the devastation was completed by either a golf cart or an all-terrain vehicle. Seven nest markings were dislodged in the process and a newly laid, unmarked nest was also run over.

The destruction was reported on Friday and the FWC is looking for more information as to who may have committed the act.
click image PHOTO BY MOTE MARINE LABORATORY VIA FWC FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Mote Marine Laboratory via FWC Facebook
Although no obvious harm has been done to the eggs, experts are unable to assess any further damage. If they examine the nest, the possibility of more casualties increases. They can only tell how bad the loss is when the eggs finally hatch, if they do at all.

"It’s illegal for people to damage, disturb or destroy sea turtle nests, including nest marking materials such as stakes, and the penalties increase for each egg damaged," said FWC Public Information Officer Brian Norris. “We would appreciate any more information that people can provide, and we also want people to learn from this incident and recognize that sea turtles and their nests are protected under the law."

Sea turtle nesting season began May 1 and will end on Oct. 31. The FWC urges beachgoers to be conscious of the nests and their actions by reducing light at night, which could confuse the turtles when they hatch, and to not tamper with the nests or surrounding area.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  2. Protect ya neck, Wu-Tang is coming to Central Florida this October Read More

  3. Disney's new Skyliner gondola system just took a major step forward Read More

  4. Orlando has more fast food chains per capita than anywhere else in the country Read More

  5. SeaWorld goes all in with new high-tech raft ride but will it ever open? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation