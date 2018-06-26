Shaquille O’Neal endorses Philip Levine in Florida governor's race

click to enlarge
Former Florida resident
and one-time Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal has endorsed Philip Levine in the Florida governor's race.
O'Neal, who's been known to give out seemingly random political endorsements
, is supporting the former Miami Beach mayor in the five-way Democratic primary against Gwen Graham, Chris King, Andrew Gillum and Jeff Greene.
"I've met a lot of people in my life – but there's something really special about this guy from Florida who has never been afraid to step up for others when the game of life is on the line," O'Neal says in a radio ad recording
. "His name is Philip Levine, and he's running for Governor to give families hope with better paying jobs and children better schools – and inspiring them to be their best."
Levine, who's spent about $10 million
on his campaign for governor so far, thanked O'Neal in the recording.
"Thanks Shaq," Levine says. "I've always looked up to you – all 7 feet. I'm Philip Levine, and Shaq is right when he talks about showing up when it counts to ensure everyone gets a shot at the American dream."
Before leaving his "Shaq-apulco
" mega-mansion in Central Florida for Atlanta, O'Neal endorsed Orlando Police Chief John Mina
for Orange County Sheriff. In the past, he's also endorsed
former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
