Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Shaquille O’Neal endorses Philip Levine in Florida governor's race

Posted By on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab via YouTube
Former Florida resident and one-time Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal has endorsed Philip Levine in the Florida governor's race.

O'Neal, who's been known to give out seemingly random political endorsements, is supporting the former Miami Beach mayor in the five-way Democratic primary against Gwen Graham, Chris King, Andrew Gillum and Jeff Greene.

"I've met a lot of people in my life – but there's something really special about this guy from Florida who has never been afraid to step up for others when the game of life is on the line," O'Neal says in a radio ad recording. "His name is Philip Levine, and he's running for Governor to give families hope with better paying jobs and children better schools – and inspiring them to be their best."

Levine, who's spent about $10 million on his campaign for governor so far, thanked O'Neal in the recording.

"Thanks Shaq," Levine says. "I've always looked up to you – all 7 feet. I'm Philip Levine, and Shaq is right when he talks about showing up when it counts to ensure everyone gets a shot at the American dream."

Before leaving his "Shaq-apulco" mega-mansion in Central Florida for Atlanta, O'Neal endorsed Orlando Police Chief John Mina for Orange County Sheriff. In the past, he's also endorsed former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New leaks give surprising details on Disney's massive Tomorrowland redo Read More

  2. Protect ya neck, Wu-Tang is coming to Central Florida this October Read More

  3. Disney's new Skyliner gondola system just took a major step forward Read More

  4. Orlando has more fast food chains per capita than anywhere else in the country Read More

  5. SeaWorld goes all in with new high-tech raft ride but will it ever open? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation