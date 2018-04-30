Orange County Sheriff candidate John Mina was just endorsed by Shaq

click to enlarge
Shaquille O'Neal, a Florida resident, a former Magic center and an occasional sheriff's deputy, has endorsed John Mina for Orange County Sheriff.
"I know John Mina personally," said O’Neal in a video recorded on the set of NBA on TNT
. "He has proven himself in times of crisis. He has shown he can keep our community safe."
Mina, who announced his candidacy last February, called O'Neal a "longtime champion of the law enforcement community," and said he looks forward to serving him, as well as Orange County, as the next sheriff.
Mina hopes to replace Jerry Demings, who is running for Orange County Mayor, and so far the only other candidate he'll face is Democrat José “Joe” López.
Shaq has a long history of supporting local law enforcement, and even has said in the past that he plans to run for sheriff somewhere in 2020
.
