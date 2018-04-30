Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Orange County Sheriff candidate John Mina was just endorsed by Shaq

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab via YouTube
Shaquille O'Neal, a Florida resident, a former Magic center and an occasional sheriff's deputy, has endorsed John Mina for Orange County Sheriff.

"I know John Mina personally," said O’Neal in a video recorded on the set of NBA on TNT. "He has proven himself in times of crisis. He has shown he can keep our community safe."

Mina, who announced his candidacy last February, called O'Neal a "longtime champion of the law enforcement community," and said he looks forward to serving him, as well as Orange County, as the next sheriff.

Mina hopes to replace Jerry Demings, who is running for Orange County Mayor, and so far the only other candidate he'll face is Democrat José “Joe” López.

Shaq has a long history of supporting local law enforcement, and even has said in the past that he plans to run for sheriff somewhere in 2020.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.  


Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Everyone needs to watch the trailer for 'If Orlando was a movie' Read More

  2. NOMA-inspired vegan and vegetarian plates coming to the Milk District Read More

  3. Will Universal bring 'Trolls Topia' to Orlando? Read More

  4. Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando Read More

  5. UCF students will be featured in a '60 Minutes' report tonight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation