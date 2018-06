Garbage person gives full endorsement of garbage person for Florida governor

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

President Donald Trump – a garbage person whose administration ripped about 2,300 undocumented children from their immigrant parents and placed them in detention centers where some are allegedly abused or forcibly drugged – has endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, also a garbage person, for Florida governor.This isn't the first time that Trump has recognized DeSantis, a Republican candidate who has spent months on Fox News trying to undermine the Russia investigation against Trump and runs away when asked about gun reforms.Back in December, Trump called DeSantis a "brilliant young leader" who would make a "GREAT Governor of Florida," but some questioned whether that was an actual endorsement. The president's latest tweet on Friday leaves no doubt.DeSantis is "strong on borders" up to a certain point . After extreme backlash last week to the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their undocumented parents as they cross over to ask for asylum , DeSantis told reporters he preferred these families be jailed together for "illegal entry," a misdemeanor offense. How considerate!