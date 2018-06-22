Garbage person gives full endorsement of garbage person for Florida governor

click to enlarge
President Donald Trump – a garbage person whose administration ripped about 2,300 undocumented children
from their immigrant parents and placed them in detention centers where some are allegedly abused
or forcibly drugged
– has endorsed U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, also a garbage person, for Florida governor.
This isn't the first time that Trump has recognized DeSantis, a Republican candidate who has spent months on Fox News trying to undermine
the Russia investigation against Trump and runs away
when asked about gun reforms.
Back in December, Trump called DeSantis a "brilliant young leader" who would make a "GREAT Governor of Florida," but some questioned whether that was an actual endorsement. The president's latest tweet on Friday leaves no doubt.
DeSantis is "strong on borders" up to a certain point
. After extreme backlash last week to the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant children from their undocumented parents as they cross over to ask for asylum
, DeSantis told reporters he preferred these families be jailed together for "illegal entry," a misdemeanor offense. How considerate!
