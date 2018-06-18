Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he opposes separating families at border

click image
Without mentioning President Donald Trump, Gov. Rick Scott says he opposes the White House administration's policy of separating undocumented children from their families when they cross the border.
Scott, who has supported the president on numerous issues
, blamed both parties for the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy of forcefully separating immigrant families. The Department of Homeland Security
told media outlets that nearly 2,000 minors were separated from their adult guardians between April 19 and the end of May, according to NPR
. Critics say that despite what the Trump administration has claimed, there is no law
mandating the separation.
"What the country is witnessing right now is the byproduct of the many years of bi-partisan inaction and failure from our federal government," Scott said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times
. "They have failed to secure our borders, which has resulted in this chaos.
As the Washington Post
points out, the "zero-tolerance" policy was announced last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Undocumented adults stopped while crossing the border are "taken to detention facilities that are effectively jails, and children are sent elsewhere," the Post
reports.
A video
released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday showed children and adults held in cages and sleeping on mattresses on the floor at a Texas immigration processing center.
Scott says he does not "favor separating families."
"Washington is to blame for this by being all talk and no action, and the solution is to secure the border," Scott said in a statement. "Anyone seeking to enter our country illegally needs to be sent back, with the exception of those who are truly seeking asylum from an oppressive regime."
