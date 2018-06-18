Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 18, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he opposes separating families at border

Posted By on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 3:53 PM

click image PHOTO BY U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION'S RIO GRANDE VALLEY SECTOR VIA CBS NEWS
Without mentioning President Donald Trump, Gov. Rick Scott says he opposes the White House administration's policy of separating undocumented children from their families when they cross the border.

Scott, who has supported the president on numerous issues, blamed both parties for the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy of forcefully separating immigrant families. The Department of Homeland Security told media outlets that nearly 2,000 minors were separated from their adult guardians between April 19 and the end of May, according to NPR. Critics say that despite what the Trump administration has claimed, there is no law mandating the separation.

"What the country is witnessing right now is the byproduct of the many years of bi-partisan inaction and failure from our federal government," Scott said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. "They have failed to secure our borders, which has resulted in this chaos.

As the Washington Post points out, the "zero-tolerance" policy was announced last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Undocumented adults stopped while crossing the border are "taken to detention facilities that are effectively jails, and children are sent elsewhere," the Post reports.

A video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday showed children and adults held in cages and sleeping on mattresses on the floor at a Texas immigration processing center.


Scott says he does not "favor separating families."

"Washington is to blame for this by being all talk and no action, and the solution is to secure the border," Scott said in a statement. "Anyone seeking to enter our country illegally needs to be sent back, with the exception of those who are truly seeking asylum from an oppressive regime."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

  2. In the next 30 years, 64,000 homes in Florida will experience flooding every other day, says study Read More

  3. The long, dark history of the now infamous Daytona Beach roller coaster Read More

  4. Hey dumbasses, Orlando actually has great restaurants Read More

  5. Orlando area renters need to earn at least $34,000 to afford a studio apartment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation