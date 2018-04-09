Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 9, 2018

Bloggytown

It’s official, Florida Gov. Rick Scott announces run for U.S. Senate

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOV. RICK SCOTT/TWITTER
  • Photo via Gov. Rick Scott/Twitter
On Monday, two-term Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced in Orlando that he plans to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson for his seat in the U.S. Senate.

Expected to be one of the most expensive and closely watched races of the 2018 midterm election season, Scott’s announcement comes as little surprise. The term-limited governor, who’s served in the governor’s mansion since 2011, has been teasing news of a national campaign for months.

“You’re the first to know I’m going to run for the U.S. Senate representing the great state of Florida,” Scott said in a statement on Facebook prior to the event. “We’re going to do the exact same thing we’ve done in Florida, we’re going to turn around the national economy. We’re going to make sure that Washington works for us.”

Asked in an exclusive interview Sunday with Politico on whether he considers himself a “Donald Trump Republican,” Scott replied: “I consider myself Rick Scott. I don’t consider myself any type of anything. I run on what I believe in. I’ve been very clear. People ask me that a bunch of times, about ‘Are you this or are you that?’ No. I’m Rick Scott. I grew up poor. I believe in jobs.”

The Florida governor would confirm if President Donald Trump would campaign for him or not when asked by Politico.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Steve Spurrier will coach new Orlando pro football team Read More

  2. Medieval Times Orlando will debut new updated show that's all about the queen Read More

  3. Federal judge claps back hard after Florida challenges ruling on felons' voting rights Read More

  4. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  5. Just a reminder that Gov. Rick Scott has never worn a Pulse ribbon Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation