Orlando 48 Hour Film Project scheduled for August

Creative Inlet Films
"For Luck," directed by TL Westgate and starring Westgate and Aléa Figueroa, won last year's competition.
The 48 Hour Film Project, the world’s oldest and largest timed filmmaking competition, will return to Orlando in August. The contest – which invites participants to write, shoot, edit and submit a film from 4 to 7 minutes in length in just two days – is scheduled for August 10-12, with screenings to follow August 17-19 at Valencia College East Campus.
“The experience of the 48 Hour Film Project is like no other,” says Orlando City Producer Kyle Snavely. “Because of the ever-looming deadline, filmmakers are forced to act quickly and decisively. This thread follows throughout all aspects of the filmmaking process. And when something unexpected happens – and it always does – only the teams who have the ability to effectively and efficiently adapt will succeed. It's a high-stress environment if you're not accustomed to it, but when it's all said and done, teams not only walk away with a film; more importantly, they've learned valuable skills in time management and teamwork.”
To help guarantee that teams don’t create films in advance, they must incorporate a specific character name and trait, prop and line of dialogue – all of which are revealed just seconds before the competition begins. And they are given a choice of just two genres. Teams are allowed to secure equipment, locations, crew and actors in advance, but no one is allowed to receive compensation.
Early-bird registration is $148 per team and ends July 16. The cost then rises to $168 if the team registers before July 31, and $188 after that.
Winners will be selected in several categories by a panel of judges, and the overall winning film will compete against nearly 130 other city winners from around the world at Filmapalooza in March. (The best films from Filmapalooza will be shown at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.)
The best way to join a team, meet fellow filmmakers and learn more about the process is to attend the official meet-ups, the first of which was held Sunday in conjunction with the Enzian Theater’s monthly FilmSlam competition. For more information, visit http://www.48hourfilm.com/orlando-fl
