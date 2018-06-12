Two years later, Florida Gov. Rick Scott finally wears a Pulse ribbon

It's with a VERY HAPPY heart that I post this photo. THANK YOU FOR FINALLY WEARING THE ORLANDO RIBBON AND ACKNOWLEDGING THE 49. Thank You @FLGovScott Thank you @CarlosGSmith for texting me this photo. pic.twitter.com/bjEkUAVe3v

Great seeing @FLGovScott wear the Parkland ribbon in solidarity w/MSD. Why haven't you ever worn the iconic rainbow Pulse ribbon in solidarity w/my community? Politicians across Orlando, FL, the USA + the world have worn them. Why not our own Gov? We deserve an answer. #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/nxSKGlybdu