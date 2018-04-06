Just a reminder that Gov. Rick Scott has never worn a Pulse ribbon

Great seeing @FLGovScott wear the Parkland ribbon in solidarity w/MSD. Why haven't you ever worn the iconic rainbow Pulse ribbon in solidarity w/my community? Politicians across Orlando, FL, the USA + the world have worn them. Why not our own Gov? We deserve an answer. #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/nxSKGlybdu

Oh this is a joke right? He came to The Center FIVE DAYS after the shooting, and I offered him a ribbon, and he said no. Twice! So thats why he doesn't wear it, cause he doesn't have one! And, no, I won't waste the material making him one either.