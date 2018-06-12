Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Gunman kills 4 children, himself after day-long standoff with Orlando Police

Posted By on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 1:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SAMANTHA KUTTER
  • Photo courtesy of Samantha Kutter
A man shot and killed four children he was holding hostage at an Orlando apartment complex Monday night before turning the gun on himself, police say.

Officers found the children, ages 1, 6, 10 and 11, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Orlando Police Chief John Mina says. A SWAT team found the suspect, 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr, deceased in a closet from a self-inflicted shot around 9 p.m.

"We have no idea when those poor children lost their lives," Mina told reporters at a press conference.

The standoff between Lindsey and Orlando Police began more than 24 hours ago after officers responded to a domestic dispute at Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive near Universal Orlando around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

A woman reported that her boyfriend, Lindsey, had battered her. When officers went to arrest Lindsey, there was "an exchange of gunfire." Police say Lindsey shot Officer Kevin Valencia, who underwent surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center and remains in critical condition. After the first shooting, Lindsey barricaded himself in an apartment with the four children.

Since Sunday night, authorities have been trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender from Lindsey, who is a convicted felon currently on supervised probation for a 2008 arson charge in Volusia County.


Mina says hostage negotiators were in "direct and indirect" contact with Lindsey throughout the day and as late as 9 p.m. The gunman's phone was having connection problems, so law enforcement officers tried to introduce one of their phones. Police saw one child was dead and started making plans to break into the apartment and rescue the other children.

Mina added that two of the dead children were believed to be Lindsey's.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those four children," Mina says.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. These are the 10 most affordable cities in Florida, and none of them are near Orlando Read More

  2. Disney is giving away a chance to 'glamp' at Animal Kingdom's World of Avatar Read More

  3. Toto is coming to Orlando this October Read More

  4. A plane was held up this morning at Orlando International Airport because a gator was on the runway Read More

  5. Site ranks Latitude Margaritaville over The Villages as Florida's best retirement community Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation