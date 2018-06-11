Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 11, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando man holds 4 children hostage after shooting officer, police say

Posted By on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 9:17 AM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE DEPARTMENT/TWITTER
An Orlando man is holding four children hostage after shooting an officer during a domestic violence call at an apartment complex near Universal Orlando, law enforcement officials say.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the officer who was shot sustained a "very serious and significant injury," but he is expected to survive.

Officers were responding to a domestic dispute at Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported her boyfriend had battered her. When officers went to arrest the boyfriend, Mina says there was "an exchange of gunfire" and one officer was shot.

Mina says the suspect is currently barricaded in his apartment holding hostage four children ages 1, 7, 10 and 12. A SWAT team is trying to negotiate with the suspect for a peaceful surrender.

"Our main concern right now is the safety of the children that are in that apartment," Mina says.


This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A lobbying group funded almost entirely by Publix just gave $100K to 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  2. Parking a stroller at Disney World just got a bit more complicated Read More

  3. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

  4. An arm was found inside of an alligator suspected of dragging a Florida woman into a lake Read More

  5. Pizzeria Roberti owner joining Henry's Depot food hall in Sanford Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation