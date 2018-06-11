Orlando man holds 4 children hostage after shooting officer, police say

We would welcome your prayers for our officer, who sustained a very serious injury, and for his loved ones and his OPD family. pic.twitter.com/Mlv5GW50My — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 11, 2018

An Orlando man is holding four children hostage after shooting an officer during a domestic violence call at an apartment complex near Universal Orlando, law enforcement officials say.Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the officer who was shot sustained a "very serious and significant injury," but he is expected to survive.Officers were responding to a domestic dispute at Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported her boyfriend had battered her. When officers went to arrest the boyfriend, Mina says there was "an exchange of gunfire" and one officer was shot.Mina says the suspect is currently barricaded in his apartment holding hostage four children ages 1, 7, 10 and 12. A SWAT team is trying to negotiate with the suspect for a peaceful surrender."Our main concern right now is the safety of the children that are in that apartment," Mina says.