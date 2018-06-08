Putnam's office failed to run background checks on Florida concealed weapons permits for over a year

"During that time, which coincided with the June 12, 2016 shooting at Pulse nightclub that left 50 dead, the state saw an historic spike in applications for concealed weapons permits. There were 134,000 requests for permits in the fiscal year ending in June 2015.Putnam, who has called himself a "proud NRA sellout" in the past, has listed his expansion of concealed carry permits in Florida as an accomplishment during his run for governor.
The next 12 months broke a record, 245,000 applications, which was topped again in 2017 when the department received 275,000 applications. … Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has made it a priority to streamline the system for requesting concealed weapons permits since he was elected in 2010.
In 2012, he held a news conference to tout the state's one millionth concealed weapons permit, noting the time it took to process an application fell from 12 weeks to 35 days on his watch. There are now 1.8 million concealed weapon permit holders in Florida. "
.@adamputnam's rhetoric on guns has been dangerous — but this is far worse. His department’s failure to conduct background checks is a dereliction of his duties & he should consider whether he is able to continue running for Governor or serving as Commissioner. https://t.co/Xe8f0R31iN— Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 8, 2018
Drop out now, Adam. https://t.co/pc1aai4rFr— Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) June 8, 2018
