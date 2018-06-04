Bernie Sanders rips Disney for paying employees 'poverty wages'

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Sen. Bernie Sanders roasted the Walt Disney Co. at a rally in Anaheim last weekend, arguing the company paid its CEO more than $400 million over a four-year period while three out of four employees can't afford basic needs.
Speaking alongside union members from various coalitions, Sanders stated that large employers like Disney who receive government subsidies should maintain a $15 minimum wage.
"The reality is that someone who has worked for an enormously successful and profitable corporation for 30 years should not be going hungry," said Sanders according to The Hill
. "If a corporation like Disney has enough money to pay its CEO over $400 million in a four-year period, it has enough money to pay its workers $15 an hour."
The Walt Disney Co. is currently negotiating wages with labor unions, including groups here at Orlando parks. Last week, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Walt Disney World did not discriminate against union workers
when the company chose not to give out previously promised $1,000 bonuses to those employees.
Union workers here in Orlando have referred to their pay as "poverty wages," and Sanders seems to agree. In a Facebook post, the Vermont Senator ripped Disney, saying, "This is not what Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck are supposed to be about."
