Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 1, 2018

Bloggytown

Labor board rules Disney didn't discriminate against Orlando union workers by withholding bonuses

Posted By on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Friday that Walt Disney World did not discriminate against Orlando union workers when the company chose to withhold $1,000 bonuses from those employees.

Back in January, Disney announced it would give $1,000 one-time cash bonuses to 125,000 domestic workers – an initiative that the theme park company attributed to GOP corporate tax cuts.

The six Orlando unions that make up the Service Trades Council Union filed an unfair labor complaint against Disney, alleging the company was retaliating against unionized cast members by refusing to give them the $1,000 bonus until they approved Disney's wage offer. Back in December, workers overwhelmingly voted to reject the contract offering a 6 to 10 percent increase over two years for non-tipped workers. Cast members making $10 per hour would only get a 50-cent raise in their hourly wages during the first year. Union leaders fighting for $15 per hour wage compared Disney's proposed pay raises to "poverty wages."

But NLRB Regional Director David Cohen dismissed the unions' complaint on Friday, arguing that there was "no evidence" to show Disney's decision to bargain with STCU over the bonuses was motivated by "anti-union animus."

"It appears that the employer is packing its bonus and wage rate proposals together in an effort to induce STCU to accept the previously rejected wage rate proposal," Cohen wrote. "This conduct appears to be permissible in the circumstances of this case."

Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE Local 362, says the organization is disappointed and "strongly disagrees" with Cohen's decision. The unions have until June 14 to appeal the ruling.

"I think he's wrong," Clinton says. "We have every plan to appeal it to the general counsel in Washington D.C."

Clinton adds that the unions will began bargaining talks again with Disney on June 8. In May, the company finally offered workers a path to a $15 hourly wage by October 2021 that included the payment of the $1,000 bonus. The offer, though, also asked for key concessions from workers on benefits regarding overtime, holiday pay, grievance procedures and scheduling.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida's SunPass toll system will be down a week for maintenance Read More

  2. Florida Republicans really don't understand why it's racist to compare black people to apes Read More

  3. Guest or not, anyone in Orlando can now summon a Disney Minnie Van through Lyft Read More

  4. SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are selling $45 tickets to Florida residents Read More

  5. The long-awaited Starflyer will finally open this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation