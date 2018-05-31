SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are selling $45 tickets to Florida residents

click to enlarge Photo by Seth Kubersky

With the summer heat coming up hot, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa are offering Florida residents discounted tickets and passes until June 3.Single-day tickets to SeaWorld are on sale for $45, down from the usual $99 a ticket. And to make the deal and day that much cooler, an Aquatica day pass can be added to the purchase for $10.For those who prefer annual passes, a discount is in play and will lower the price from $175 to $119 a pass, or $9.93 per month using SeaWorld's "EZpay" offer. The pass allows for unlimited entry into the park for 12 months, exclusive monthly rewards, priority access to new attractions, free parking and discounts on food and retail.Once again, Aquatica can be added onto the deal, but now for $24 more per pass.Busch Gardens is also hosting their own deal with single-day tickets clocking in at $45, which is well over half their original price of $105. With this, an Adventure Island day pass will cost an extra $10.For the park's annual pass, Fun Card will cost $59 and will offer you unlimited admission into the park until Dec. 31. Yes, that includes no black-out dates. This pass, however, does not include free parking or admission into Howl-O-Scream, just a discount when tickets go on sale.Those who purchase single-day tickets to both parks must use them by July 1.