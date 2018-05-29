Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Bloggytown

Army veteran who died during Pulse shooting honored on Memorial Day

Posted By on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click image PHOTO VIA CARLOS GUILLERMO SMITH/TWITTER
An Army veteran who was killed during the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse was honored Monday with a Memorial Day tribute.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith recorded retired U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Pixomatis standing at attention and placing a placard at the site for Army Reserve Capt. Antonio Davon Brown.

Brown was known among his fellow troops for his smile and unwavering spirit. The 30-year-old served an 11-month tour in Kuwait during the Iraq War in 2010 and was promoted to captain in 2012. He was a highly decorated soldier whose awards included a Meritorious Service Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, and the National Defense Service Medal. In 2016, he lived in Orlando and worked at Lowe's as a human resources manager.

On June 12, 2016, he went to Pulse to have fun with a friend. Brown and 48 other people were killed by a gunman who shot up the club in those early morning hours.

click to enlarge Antonio Davon Brown - PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Facebook
  • Antonio Davon Brown
After Brown's death, then Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said the attack in Orlando was a cowardly assault on the freedoms that Brown had devoted his life to protect.

"Capt. Antonio Davon Brown served his country for nearly a decade, stepping forward to do the noblest thing a young person can do, which is to protect others," Carter said in a statement. "His service both at home and overseas gave his fellow Americans the security to dream their dreams and live full lives."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nominate your local favorites in Orlando Weekly's Best of 2018 readers poll Read More

  2. You can now legally smoke medical marijuana in Florida Read More

  3. New map reminds us that Orlando remains incredibly segregated Read More

  4. Watch Orlando City Soccer play live on YouTube starting May 6 Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation