Orlando Carnival Downtown is a daylong celebration of reggae, soca and Caribbean culture

The Orlando Carnival Downtown festival has been infusing the joys of Caribbean culture and music into Orlando for more than three decades, and this weekend will be no exception. The 31st annual festival brings pageantry, parties, art vendors and foods from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and other Caribbean nations. Dancehall reggae artists Tony Matterhorn, Serani and Menace join soca stars Raymond Ramnarine and Machel Montano for an afternoon of nonstop rhythmic rapture.
noon Sunday, May 27 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | orlandocarnivaldowntown.com
| $20-$30
