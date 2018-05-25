The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 25, 2018

The Heard

Orlando Carnival Downtown is a daylong celebration of reggae, soca and Caribbean culture

Posted By on Fri, May 25, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Machel Montano
  • Machel Montano
The Orlando Carnival Downtown festival has been infusing the joys of Caribbean culture and music into Orlando for more than three decades, and this weekend will be no exception. The 31st annual festival brings pageantry, parties, art vendors and foods from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados and other Caribbean nations. Dancehall reggae artists Tony Matterhorn, Serani and Menace join soca stars Raymond Ramnarine and Machel Montano for an afternoon of nonstop rhythmic rapture.

noon Sunday, May 27 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | orlandocarnivaldowntown.com | $20-$30
Location Details Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
800-745-3000
Arena
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Orlando Carnival Downtown: Machel Montano, Raymond Ramnarine, Menace
@ Camping World Stadium
1 Citrus Bowl Place
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., May 27, 12-10 p.m.
Price: $30
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Orlando Carnival Downtown: Machel Montano, Raymond Ramnarine, Menace @ Camping World Stadium

    • Sun., May 27, 12-10 p.m. $30
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Local turd is broke as hell Read More

  2. Amazon Prime now offering Orlando area two-hour beer and wine delivery Read More

  3. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  4. SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families Read More

  5. 'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation