Here's Alberto, the first storm of the 2018 hurricane season

You can bet your ass traffic in Orlando will absolutely suck this Memorial Day weekend

11am | Fri May 25 | Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula, moving NNE at 6mph.



Visitors & residents of east central FL can expect heavy rain this weekend from this system, with amounts totaling 2-4", up to 7" in localized locations. pic.twitter.com/laZ7HKV2Am