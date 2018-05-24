The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 24, 2018

The Gist

SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
U.S. veterans and family members can now visit SeaWorld for free this summer, announced the company.

In partnership with Waves of Honor, veterans and up to three family members will be able to enjoy SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, as well as other SeaWorld parks across the states, from now till Wednesday, July 4.

The Waves of Honor Military Ticket Program offers this once-a-year complimentary admission to U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guard soldiers.

"The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we’re proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families," said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “We hope this invitation to all veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks."

Over 9 million active military veterans and their families have visited SeaWorld parks for free since the creation of Waves of Honor in 2005, which equals a value up to $300 million, says the company.

To redeem the tickets, veterans must visit the Waves of Honor website, and will not be able to access the offer from the front entrance of the park.

This comes just one week after SeaWorld announced a new deal that allows guests two free beers upon each visit from Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio. The offer began last Friday and will remain valid until Sept. 2.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Memorial Day weekend in Orlando will likely be terrible Read More

  2. 'Publix is a NRA sellout': Parkland school shooting survivors call for Publix protest this Friday Read More

  3. Orlando bar Sportstown apologizes for transphobic Instagram post Read More

  4. Florida snake hunters have now killed 1,000 Burmese pythons Read More

  5. Shoppers continue to boycott Publix for supporting 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation