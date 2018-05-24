SeaWorld Orlando announces free admission for U.S. veterans and families

click to enlarge
U.S. veterans and family members can now visit SeaWorld for free this summer, announced the company.
In partnership with Waves of Honor, veterans and up to three family members will be able to enjoy SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, as well as other SeaWorld parks across the states, from now till Wednesday, July 4.
The Waves of Honor Military Ticket Program offers this once-a-year complimentary admission to U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guard soldiers.
"The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we’re proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families," said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “We hope this invitation to all veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks."
Over 9 million active military veterans and their families have visited SeaWorld parks for free since the creation of Waves of Honor in 2005, which equals a value up to $300 million, says the company.
To redeem the tickets, veterans must visit the Waves of Honor website
, and will not be able to access the offer from the front entrance of the park.
This comes just one week after SeaWorld announced a new deal that allows guests two free beers
upon each visit from Mama's Pretzel Kitchen Patio. The offer began last Friday and will remain valid until Sept. 2.
