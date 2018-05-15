Fringe 2018 review: 'S#IT' flings poop at Stephen King's 'IT'

click to enlarge
Johnnie Maier and Eddie Gomez, the producing team behind last year’s hit ThanksKilling
, are back to musically mock another murder movie, this time flinging poop at the King of Horror himself with S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stephen King's IT
. A self-obsessed author who is definitely not Stephen King (Bob Brandenburg) narrates the story with the assistance of a certain psychokinetic prom queen (Jillian Gizzi), navigating this paper boat of a spoof down the satirical sewer while avoiding a circling swarm of copyright sharks.
In a manner suspiciously similar to King’s best-selling book, 1990 TV mini-series and recent movie, Stuttering Will (Dennis Pisarz) and his loser buddies (Kayla Alvarez, Christopher Robinson, Jeffrey Lane Sadecky) band together against Poundfoolish the Prancing Clown (Tripp Karrh, in cinematic makeup by Marissa Winzig), a clown-shaped ancient eldritch evil that’s eating children in the idyllic town of Dairy, Maine. While it follows the film in ending the action at the novel’s midpoint, S#IT
dares to include scenes other adaptations wisely avoided, including the unbearably icky underage orgy.
Writers Jordan Mann & Tater Tits have an obvious love-hate relationship with the source material, which comes through in outrageous one-liners, and director Meghan Marsh and choreographer Michelle Alagna make smart use of the expansive Orange stage. The game cast swims shamelessly in the gory goofiness, and much of the music is pretty good. But ultimately, I don’t think S#IT
is as accessible as ThanksKilling
; I’ve read every Stephen King book multiple times, so I appreciated the constant onslaught of in-jokes, but they’ll float right over the heads of uninitiated audience members.
S#IT
’s razzle-dazzle finale argues for the sociological necessity of occasionally getting the crap scared out of you, and promises an even higher-grossing sequel. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait 27 years for No. 2.
S#IT: An Unauthorized Musical Parody of Stephen King's IT
JMEG Theatrical, Winter Garden, FL
18 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes, Violence
60 Minutes
Orange Venue
Wednesday, May 16th 9:45pm
Saturday, May 19th 4:20pm
Sunday, May 20th 10:45pm
Tuesday, May 22nd 10:15pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 9:00pm
Friday, May 25th 10:15pm
Saturday, May 26th 8:15pm
