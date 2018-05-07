Bloggytown

Monday, May 7, 2018

The Pulse temporary memorial will open to the public May 8

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The interim memorial at the gay nightclub Pulse will be open to the public tomorrow.

For months, the onePULSE Foundation has been constructing a temporary tribute to the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse while working on a permanent memorial at the site.

The site will open on Tuesday, May 8 to the press at 11 a.m., and then be available to the general public at 3 p.m.

"The interim memorial will give families, survivors, first responders and the thousands of people who come each year a space to pay their respects and reflect while planning and designing of the permanent memorial are underway," the onePULSE Foundation said in a statement.

There have been several changes to the Pulse site, including a new fence around the perimeter of the nightclub that will be covered in a photo mural and a shorter, perforated "offering wall" where people can leave flowers and other tributes. Trees, artificial turf, walkways and seating have also been added.

