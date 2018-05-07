The Pulse temporary memorial will open to the public May 8

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
The interim memorial at the gay nightclub Pulse will be open to the public tomorrow.
For months, the onePULSE Foundation
has been constructing a temporary tribute to the 49 people who were killed in the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse while working on a permanent memorial at the site.
The site will open on Tuesday, May 8 to the press at 11 a.m., and then be available to the general public at 3 p.m.
"The interim memorial will give families, survivors, first responders and the thousands of people who come each year a space to pay their respects and reflect while planning and designing of the permanent memorial are underway," the onePULSE Foundation said in a statement.
There have been several changes to the Pulse site, including a new fence around the perimeter of the nightclub that will be covered in a photo mural and a shorter, perforated "offering wall" where people can leave flowers and other tributes. Trees, artificial turf, walkways and seating have also been added.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.