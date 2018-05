Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents limited time BOGO tickets

click to enlarge Photo by Chad Sparkes/Flickr

Florida residents can now score buy-one-get-one tickets to Universal Orlando, the company announced this morning.Guests who buy a two-park, one-day, park-to-park ticket for Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure can get a second ticket free by presenting a UPC code from a 12-ounce can of either Sprite or Orange Fanta.The tickets must be used on or before June 28, says Universal. Restrictions apply. The tickets have no blackout dates and can be used on non-consecutive days.