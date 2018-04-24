Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Echo and the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes will play Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 4:19 PM
Bring on the dancing Gen X-ers! Echo and the Bunnymen
and Violent Femmes
have announced a new run of co-headlining shows this summer and Orlando is one of the stops on this tour!
The two bands toured together last summer
and this 11-date tour is the sequel to that first successful
run.
Echo and the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes play the House of Blues
on Friday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, April 27.
