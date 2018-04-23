Universal Orlando's Fast & Furious attraction is now officially open

According to a press release from Universal, Fast & Furious fans can expect to:
- Join up with the Fast crew as they feel what it’s like to step into their favorite Fast & Furious film.
- Immerse themselves in an authentic recreation of the Fast & Furious crew’s warehouse headquarters – filled with actual props, iconic scenes, authentic details and supercharged vehicles from the films.
- Ride with the family and crew as the films’ soundtracks pump, vehicles flip, rockets fire – and the action builds.
- And check out more than a dozen of the supercharged cars from the films – including some of the ones driven by their favorite characters.
But do they have NOS?!
The new attraction will take advantage of Universal's new Virtual Line system, which allows guests to select a ride time on either the Universal app or at a kiosk.
On May 2, Universal will celebrate the new addition with a special evening, featuring several stars from the Fast & Furious series.
More details on that later.
