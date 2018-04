Universal Orlando's Fast & Furious attraction is now officially open

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Go ahead and ask any racer, any real racer: Universal Studio's latest attraction, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, is now officially open to the public.Universal made the announcement this morning, after the attraction was in soft opening for the past week According to a press release from Universal, Fast & Furious fans can expect to:But do they have NOS?!The new attraction will take advantage of Universal's new Virtual Line system, which allows guests to select a ride time on either the Universal app or at a kiosk.On May 2, Universal will celebrate the new addition with a special evening, featuring several stars from the Fast & Furious series.More details on that later.