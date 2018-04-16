The Fast and Furious attraction is now in soft opening at Universal Orlando

click image
-
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando is allowing some lucky visitors into the new high-speed chase Fast & Furious – Supercharged
attraction through technical rehearsals, or "soft openings," as the park refines the finishing details.
During these sporadic soft openings, only a limited amount of guests are allowed a peek at the new attraction. With no operating hours set in advance, the openings are completely unscheduled and random.
Parkgoers can get notification of the openings by checking The Official Universal Orlando Resort App
, which will also allow riders to reserve their spot in a virtual line once the attraction is officially open.
Universal still hasn't announced a set opening date, but some lucky visitors can experience the Fast & Furious
family's headquarters and see the 15 unique supercharged cars that were designed for the attraction.
The ride is centered around a high-speed chase, during which you and Dom's crew are on your way to a party when things suddenly go awry and the villainous Owen Shaw chases you through the streets of Los Angeles.
As in Skull Island: Reign of Kong, riders won't need 3-D glasses to experience the adrenaline of the fast life.
