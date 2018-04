UCF is really going to do it

Can't wait to see the 2017 #UCFNationalChampions signage tomorrow in-person in Spectrum Stadium 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9VzSbcKkDN — UCFSportsInfo (@UCFSportsInfo) April 20, 2018

To celebrate their remarkable undefeated season, the University of Central Florida will reportedly emblazon the phrase "2017 National Champions" on the side of Spectrum Stadium, despite that honor going to Alabama.Well, there's no going back now.UCF Football has yet to formally announce the new addition to their stadium, but check out their latest post on Instagram where the banner covering the letters is clearly visible.Countdown to Kirk Herbstreit popping a forehead vein