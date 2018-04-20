Bloggytown

Friday, April 20, 2018

League of Women Voters of Florida names Patricia Brigham as new president

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Announced Friday, the League of Women Voters of Florida has appointed veteran state board member and Orange County league leader Patricia Brigham as the organization’s new state president. Brigham will replace current president Pamela Goodman, who will pass the gavel at the meeting of the state board on Saturday.

According to a news release, Goodman is resigning to further concentrate on her position as executive director of Ruth’s List, an organization that encourages more pro-choice Democratic women to run for public office in Florida.

“Our strong board of directors and our leadership succession plan allows this organization to seamlessly continue its mission under the new leadership of Patti Brigham,” Goodman says in a news release. “Our members are the lifeblood of this organization and I am confident their passion, commitment and professionalism will continue to make LWVFL a powerful force for Florida’s voters and our future.”

Brigham joined the LWVFL state board in 2015 and was promoted to first vice president in 2016. After joining the League of Women Voters of Orange County in 2013 and quickly assuming leadership duties, the following year, Brigham formed the LWVOC Gun Safety Action team – later adopted statewide – and was also appointed to the LWVOC Board of Directors and served two years.

Following the June 2016 massacre at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, Brigham partnered with Goodman to form the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, which now includes more than 100 organizational partners.

“This is an exciting time for the League with the growth we’re experiencing and so many young people eager to be ready to vote,” Brigham says in the news release. “I hope to carry forward Pam’s many accomplishments and build on them.”

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, influences public policy through education and advocacy and encourages informed and active participation in government, both local and statewide.

