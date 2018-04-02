Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 2, 2018

Bloggytown

South Florida cities plan to sue state over penalties on local gun laws

Posted By on Mon, Apr 2, 2018 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL SAECHANG/FLICKR
  • Photo via Michael Saechang/Flickr
At least 10 South Florida cities are planning to sue Gov. Rick Scott and other state officials to invalidate penalties against elected officials who try to enact local gun laws.

Currently, elected officials who pass gun laws can be removed from office by the governor, fined up to $5,000 and can be personally sued.

Weston city officials announced Monday that they will sue the state in an effort to "invalidate the extreme and extraordinary penalties that deter and chill local officials from even considering reasonable, constitutional firearms regulations in their own communities," according to a news release. The lawsuit alleges the penalties against local regulation of firearms are "invalid and unconstitutional" because among other things, they infringe on free speech, violate legislative immunity and conflict with the governor's limited power to removed local officials.

After 17 students and teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, Coral Gables commissioners unanimously passed a ban on military-style assault weapons despite the state prohibition. But a month later, Coral Gables leaders backed away from the measure, citing the severe financial penalties for themselves and the potential of a lawsuit against the city, the Miami Herald reports.

The other nine cities participating in the lawsuit include Miramar, Pompano Beach, Lauderhill, Miami Gardens, South Miami, Pinecrest, Cutler Bay, Miami Beach and Coral Gables.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Just a reminder that we all get free pizza today because Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet Read More

  2. The Villages now offers complimentary Bang Bus Read More

  3. UCF now has an unknown vigilante called 'Rat Man' Read More

  4. Orlando Rep. Darren Soto's wife arrested for disorderly intoxication Read More

  5. Florida community set to become nation's first solar-powered town Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation