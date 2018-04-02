Big Freedia's ass-tastic Orlando debut was one of this year's hottest tickets

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Big Freedia at Will's Pub

Y’all can keep your trap. Any day of the week, I’ll takeprobably the best thing to come out of the Southern underground in modern times. It’s the most unbridled expression of music’s carnal spirit since booty bass. Bounce is pure sex – unleashed, put to the most slapping beat imaginable and set on repeat.Though it’s made some forays into the popular music landscape since emerging in the ‘90s, the fresh New Orleans hip-hop offspring, in its pure form, has remained mostly a regional tradition. However,– bounce’s larger-than-life ambassador – is a figure that burns brighter than almost any other breakout star in recent memory.You don’t make music like bounce if you don’t already have a big personality, and there are plenty of them in bounce. But none have the talent and singularity of Freedia, who owns easily thethe genre has ever seen. It’s a power that’s not just made her the poster girl of bounce but an icon unto herself that’s inspired a reality TV series (formerlyonnow six seasons running) and appearances on songs by the likes ofandBig Freedia’s show was one I’ve been waiting on for years. And she finally debuted in Orlando as one of this year’s most hotly anticipated tickets, a deal so big and overdue that it sold out an astonishingin advance. There are few experiences like being in the same room with this kind of sonic and physical intensity. It’s a celebration of human sexuality in its most raw and revelatory form.You can’t talk about the spectacle of a Big Freedia show without herthe superheroic dancers on whose butt cheeks the term “twerking” has risen to the mainstream. This is no typical arena display where an army of faceless, micro-choreographed background dancers orbits the diva. This is athat pushes the imagination on human physical ability.Besides Freedia, who is a preternaturally gifted twerker herself, her dancers are an assemblage of individual dynamos more akin to a breakdance crew, each a star with their own physical personalities and attitude. Her current squad is made up mostly of younger dancers. But it was the presence of OG shakerthat made it a true Big Freedia show. Even with all the athletics from the newjacks like backflips off the wall, there’s still no bigger star on the team than Tootie, who has consistently outclassed all the dance-school stiffs that insufferable choreographer Wilberto has recruited on the TV show (OK, so maybe I’ve seen a few episodes). Team Tootie till I die.As a queer rapper, the breakout of Big Freedia has always been a great story. But Freedia’s individual force as an artist is what has brought the queen diva to the throne she was destined for all along. And you ain’t living till you’ve seen toof a Big Freedia show.