Friday, May 19, 2017

The Gist

Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge VIA MIKE LICHT, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • via Mike Licht, Flickr Creative Commons
It would appear that Disney will completely retool the entire Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom, which will keep the robot version of Donald Trump from opening his robotic word-hole.

Since the early '90s, every sitting president has said at least a few lines at the Hall of Presidents. But now Disney is reportedly rolling back the attraction to a pre-1993 format, in which only Abraham Lincoln and George Washington speak.

Earlier this week, an anonymous Disney cast member spoke to Motherboard's Kevin Wong about the possible rollback in a piece titled "Here’s the Secret Backstage Trump Drama at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents" (which you should most definitely read in its entirety).

However, here are a few of the highlights:
"The Imagineers will likely revert the attraction to its pre-1993 format, where only George Washington and Abraham Lincoln recited lines, while keeping the more realistic, grounded tone of the current show."

"Given how polarizing the president is right now, Disney Parks & Resorts is currently trying to find [a solution] that approaches middle ground," said the source in an interview with Motherboard. "They want to include our 45th commander-in-chief in this 45-year-old theme park attraction, while at the same time, not seem to endorse or support some of Trump's more controversial policies."

"Given President Trump's current problems," continued the source, "Walt Disney World might elect to push the attraction's opening date back to the fall and then make further tweaks to the show."

... "Another contributing factor to Trump's auditory exclusion is his own lack of participation and obstinance. Disney reportedly reached out to Trump starting in January, but there has been no compromising effort to get things moving."

"That's a part of this—just getting time with him [to record]," said the source. "I guess there's also been some back-and-forth on his proposed script, which is something they're hoping to use as a 'Get Out of Jail Free' card. If he's not available to record, they can use that as a legitimate excuse… that's kind of what Disney's hoping for."

... "They were convinced that Hillary was going to win," said the source. "They were having conversations in late October and early November on how to dress her. 'Should it be the pantsuit she wore at the [Democratic] National Convention? Or should it be a darker color?' They were thinking along those lines. No one was giving any serious thought to it being Trump."
As we previously reported, the pushback from fans over the possibility of a Trumpbot at Hall of Presidents has been fierce.

In January a petition circulated calling for the silence of the 45th President. Also, back in April, rumors were circulating that Disney would just quietly update the attraction with a new muzzled Trumpbot amidst the fever of the opening of Pandora: The World of Avatar.

So far, there hasn't been a single official peep from Disney on what they plan to do with the new orange animatronic addition.


