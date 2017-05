Disney will reportedly overhaul Hall of Presidents so Trump doesn't speak

click to enlarge via Mike Licht, Flickr Creative Commons

It would appear that Disney will completely retool the entire Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom, which will keep the robot version of Donald Trump from opening his robotic word-hole.Since the early '90s, every sitting president has said at least a few lines at the Hall of Presidents. But now Disney is reportedly rolling back the attraction to a pre-1993 format, in which only Abraham Lincoln and George Washington speak.Earlier this week, an anonymous Disney cast member spoke to Motherboard's Kevin Wong about the possible rollback in a piece titled " Here’s the Secret Backstage Trump Drama at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents " (which you should most definitely read in its entirety).However, here are a few of the highlights:As we previously reported, the pushback from fans over the possibility of a Trumpbot at Hall of Presidents has been fierce.In January a petition circulated calling for the silence of the 45th President. Also, back in April, rumors were circulating that Disney would just quietly update the attraction with a new muzzled Trumpbot amidst the fever of the opening of Pandora: The World of Avatar.So far, there hasn't been a single official peep from Disney on what they plan to do with the new orange animatronic addition.