There's a petition to silence Disney's Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents

It would appear that even Disney World isn't immune to the protests surrounding President Donald Trump.
A recent a Change.org
petition has surfaced from Matthew Rogers of Brooklyn, New York, requesting that the robotic Donald Trump not open his robotic word-hole at the Hall of Presidents attraction at Magic Kingdom.
Typically the incumbent president gives a speech alongside Abraham Lincoln, so silencing Trump would be an unprecedented move.
From the petition:
Donald Trump ran a Presidential campaign on hateful speech, misogyny, racism and xenophobia. In doing so, he has tainted the legacy of the American Presidency forever. He is perhaps best known for how he uses his words sometimes carelessly, yet oftentimes with the specific intent of degrading, insulting and demeaning not only those who do not agree with him on any given topic, but entire groups of people including Mexicans, Muslims, women and the disabled. These are just a few of the many he has specifically targeted. He has only shown himself to be at the very least intolerant and at the very worst dangerous.
So far, the petition has nearly 2,300 signatures.
This might be a tall order, considering Disney CEO Bob Iger is on Trump's President and Strategic Policy Forum
. But hey, rebellions were built on hope.
