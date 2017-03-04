Pig Floyd's opening Lake Nona outpost March 20

click to enlarge
Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa - Lake Nona
Pig Floyd's, everyone's favorite Mills 50 barbecue joint, will officially become a local chain March 20 when it opens its second location in Lake Nona
The "urban barbakoa" has taken over the old Union Burger
space on N. Narcoossee Road and, according to owner Thomas Ward, will replicate the homey feeling of the Mills 50 original.
Pig Floyd's owner Thomas Ward
"We're taking a big step in opening our second location in Lake Nona," Ward says, "and we've meticulously designed the space to attract local residents to enjoy our brand of barbecue."
And enjoy it they will. As I stated in my 2014 review of Pig Floyd's
: "I’ve made quite a few stops into Pig Floyd’s since their opening, and there was even a stretch where I popped by on three consecutive evenings. The quality has always been consistent and, meal after meal, Pig Floyd’s never fails to leave me comfortably numb."
Yes, dear denizens of Lake Nona, you're in for a treat.
Pig Floyd's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa
9680 N. Narcoossee Road
