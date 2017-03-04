Tip Jar

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Pig Floyd's opening Lake Nona outpost March 20

Posted By on Sat, Mar 4, 2017 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa - Lake Nona
  • Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa - Lake Nona
Pig Floyd's, everyone's favorite Mills 50 barbecue joint, will officially become a local chain March 20 when it opens its second location in Lake Nona.

The "urban barbakoa" has taken over the old Union Burger space on N. Narcoossee Road and, according to owner Thomas Ward, will replicate the homey feeling of the Mills 50 original.
click to enlarge Pig Floyd's owner Thomas Ward
  • Pig Floyd's owner Thomas Ward
"We're taking a big step in opening our second location in Lake Nona," Ward says, "and we've meticulously designed the space to attract local residents to enjoy our brand of barbecue."

And enjoy it they will. As I stated in my 2014 review of Pig Floyd's: "I’ve made quite a few stops into Pig Floyd’s since their opening, and there was even a stretch where I popped by on three consecutive evenings. The quality has always been consistent and, meal after meal, Pig Floyd’s never fails to leave me comfortably numb."

Yes, dear denizens of Lake Nona, you're in for a treat.

Pig Floyd's will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa
9680 N. Narcoossee Road
Website | Facebook | Instagram
