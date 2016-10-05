Bulla Gastrobar opens in Winter Park, This N' That Eats closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS After renovations and upgrades, Gideon's Bakehouse will reopen this weekend inside East End Market ... Bulla Gastrobar, serving "unique Spanish and Catalan dishes," has opened in the Lakeside Crossing shopping center on 17-92 in Winter Park ... GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar, a sister space to the Gnarly Barley, has opened on Virginia Drive in Ivanhoe Village ... Also in Ivanhoe Village, College Park pastaria Trevi Pasta will open Trevi Pasta Express in the former This N' That Eats space this month ... Axum Market Café has opened inside the Dr. Phillips YMCA ... Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa will open in the former Union Burger space in Lake Nona in early 2017 ... Saigon Blvd Taste of Vietnam has opened in the Winter Springs Town Center, and is in talks to open another location in the 420 East apartment building downtown ... Tubbs Brewing will open across the street from the new Orlando City Soccer stadium on West Central Avenue ... The Brix Project, a restaurant, brewpub and beer garden by the Playalinda Brewing Company, has opened in Titusville.

CLOSINGS Chef Jason Schofield's This N' That Eats in Ivanhoe Village has closed.

NEWS/EVENTS The Big Gay Brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Abbey before the Come Out With Pride parade. Tickets are $45 ... Later that day is Taste of Pride, featuring such notable chefs as Art Smith, Cat Cora, Elizabeth Faulkner, Anita Lo, Melissa Kelly and more, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Lake Eola Park. Tickets are $150 ... The fifth annual Orlando Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25.