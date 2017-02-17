Following Disney's lead, Universal raises ticket prices

click image
Photo via Universal Orlando
Because Universal seems to think anything Disney does, it can do better, the theme park followed the House of Mouse's lead and raised its ticket prices.
Universal's one-day single-park tickets
have jumped $5, and are now $110. Park hopper tickets, allowing guests to travel between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, increased $10 to $165.
On Sunday, Disney raised its single-day price
from $105 to $107.
It's typical for theme parks to raise prices during peak season, and with spring and summer vacations approaching, it makes sense.
Of course, SeaWorld remains the cheapest of the three major parks, offering single-day tickets
for $79.99 when ordered in advance.