Friday, February 10, 2017

Iconic 'Airstream Ranch' demolished to make room for new museum and RV dealership

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM

PHOTO VIA CALLIMARIEBAKES ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via callimariebakes on Instagram
Anyone who's ever taken the I-4 between Orlando and Tampa has seen the legendary RV Stonehenge, which is basically just eight Airstream RVs shoved into the ground along the highway.

According to Fox 13, the popular Central Florida landmark was demolished Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Airstream Ranch was installed by Frank Bates, the owner of Airstream of Central Florida. The polarizing art piece faced opposition from county officials, but in 2010, a panel of judges found the installation to be legal.

Whether an eyesore or eye-catching, the oddity quickly became a tourist spot.

Fox 13 reports that the installation has been taken down to make room for a new Airstream museum and Airstream of Central Florida dealership.

The facility is scheduled to open in December 2017 and will feature a museum dedicated to the Airstream founder Wally Byam, as well as an interactive display called "The Airstream Experience."


