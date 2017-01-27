Paddlefish will open next weekend in Disney Springs

click to enlarge
Have you ever wanted to eat in a boat? Well, now you can.
Paddlefish, the newest addition in the Disney Springs restaurant lineup, will open Saturday, Feb. 4, turning what used to be the dated Fulton's Crab House into a "modern yacht experience" with culinary selections to match.
We're not ones to jump up and down for every single restaurant that opens down in Touristan, but we're sweating the menus they shared with us pretty hard. (There are seven separate menus — check out the fish boil, late-night, and brunch menus below.)
Highlights include lobster risotto, lobster corn dogs, jambalaya, lobster guacamole and branzino carved right at the table.
The updated beverage menu is stuffed with 175 wines, six craft beers and specialty drinks like the Prohibition Mai Tai, the Lily Spitz and some good ol' Southern Sangria.
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner, plus a Sunday brunch service. You can enjoy your meal in three different locales: The main dining room, a "Boil Room" where diners can create their own seafood boils, and a rooftop deck serving snacks and punch until 1 a.m.
If you're a picky eater, take a peek at the brunch, seafood boil, late-night and drink menus for yourself before you go:
