Gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, 1 dead

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Broward County officials say that a gunman opened fire this afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing one and injuring nine others.According to CNBC , the incident happened near the terminal 2 baggage claim area, and a gunman has been taken into custody.No names have been released.Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer happened to be in the airport during the shooting.As of now, all flights have been suspended.