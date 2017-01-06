Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 6, 2017

Bloggytown

Gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, 1 dead

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 1:46 PM

click to enlarge fll2.jpg
Broward County officials say that a gunman opened fire this afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing one and injuring nine others.

According to CNBC, the incident happened near the terminal 2 baggage claim area, and a gunman has been taken into custody.

No names have been released.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer happened to be in the airport during the shooting.

As of now, all flights have been suspended.
This is a breaking story. We will update this post when more info comes in.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld orca Tilikum is dead Read More

  2. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

  3. No one wants to work in Florida prisons Read More

  4. Trump supporters are mad Publix is covering up fake news tabloids Read More

  5. Pulse survivors join lawmakers, gun reform advocates to support ban on assault weapon sales Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation