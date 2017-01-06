Gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, 1 dead

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
This is a breaking story. We will update this post when more info comes in.
All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
