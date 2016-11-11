Bloggytown

Friday, November 11, 2016

Florida AG Pam Bondi named to Donald Trump's transition team

Posted By on Fri, Nov 11, 2016 at 3:36 PM

Dropping that investigation into Trump University is apparently really paying off for Florida's Attorney General Pam Bondi because she was just named onto President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Bondi joins Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Ben Carson, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, New Gingrich, Gen. Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump campaign CEO Stephen K. Bannon and several of Trump's children in the transition team. The New York Times reports the group is responsible for helping Trump pick a cabinet and assign about 4,000 political appointees in government agencies.

Earlier this year, Bondi was engulfed in controversy over a $25,000 donation Trump made to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints that Trump University had defrauded consumers. Ultimately, she decided not to pursue the allegations and has adamantly denied a connection between the contribution and her office's handling of the issue.

The political donation from Trump to Bondi ultimately cost him a $2,500 penalty to the IRS this year after it was discovered the donation was an illegal political contribution from the businessman's charitable foundation, which can't make political donations.

A civil lawsuit alleging Trump University committed fraud is still ongoing.

