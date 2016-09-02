Trump fined by the IRS for contribution to Florida AG Pam Bondi

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi cost Donald Trump a $2,500 penalty to the IRS this year after the businessman's charitable foundation made an illegal political contribution to Bondi's re-election campaign.Thereports the Trump Foundation gave $25,000 to a political group supporting Bondi called "And Justice for All." But after a series of errors, the donation was listed on the foundation's tax filing as going to a Kansas group with a similar name. Registered nonprofits like the Trump Foundation cannot make political donations.Thereports Jeffrey McConney, senior vice president and controller at the Trump Organization, says the Republican nominee reimbursed his foundation and paid the penalty personally.Bondi is under intense scrutiny because during the time she received the donation from Trump, she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints that Trump University had defrauded consumers. Her office decided not to pursue an investigation.