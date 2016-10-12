Federal judge extends Florida's voter registration deadline to Oct. 18

click to enlarge
A federal judge has ruled to extend Florida's voter registration deadline for six more days due to the destruction and mayhem caused by Hurricane Matthew.
The Associated Press
reports U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended the deadline until Oct. 18. Walker had already extended the original deadline of Oct. 11 to Oct. 12 after the Florida Democratic Party sued Gov. Rick Scott.
According to the Miami Herald
, Walker said in a Tallahassee court Wednesday, "No right is more precious than having a voice in our elections."
After Scott warned people the storm could kill them, the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton asked Scott to extend the deadline. Scott refused, saying people had more than enough time to register to vote in Florida.
The AP reports Scott spokeswoman Jackie Schutz said earlier that the state would accept the judge's decision, and on Wednesday, state officials offered no defense for keeping the Oct. 12 deadline.