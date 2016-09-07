Armless woman files discrimination suit against Universal Orlando for not letting her on rides

Last November, Jessica Cox, an Arizona woman who was born without arms, visited Universal Orlando Resort expecting a vacation full of thrills but claims to not have been let on anything ... besides the Shrek 4-D ride.
Due to a rare defect where she was born without arms, Cox claims she has been discriminated against in the past and does not want it to continue happening to other disabled people.
“I was frustrated that the theme park was being advertised as a welcoming environment when my experience of being excluded just demonstrated that it is not. People like me would benefit from being better informed about the park’s policies on disabilities so that we could find better use of our time...I felt ignored, unseen, not taken into account," said Cox in her blog post.
As a child, Cox says she says she was allowed on rides in Jurassic Park and E.T.'s adventure in Universal Studios Hollywood.
Cox has filed a discrimination complaint against the theme park with the Florida Commission on Human Relations and hopes for further discussion.
"They can tell me I can’t go on their rides, but they can’t stop me from pushing for change," said Cox.