Friday, September 2, 2016

FSU kicks off their season against Ole Miss at Camping World Stadium during the holiday weekend

Posted By on Fri, Sep 2, 2016 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK
Opening the college football season, this neutral-site game is the seventh for the Seminoles in Orlando and the first appearance for the Ole Miss Rebels. One of the goals for the recently renovated stadium was to draw more college and pro football action, and it looks like it will pay off in the coming months as the former Citrus Bowl hosts the Florida Classic, the FHSAA football championships, three college bowl games and the NFL Pro Bowl. FSU and Ole Miss landed at the No. 4 and 11 spots in the AP's Top 25 poll a few weeks ago, so if pundits are correct, this should be a tight game. This is the first regular-season opening game for an SEC team since Sept. 28, 1991, when Florida defeated Mississippi State, so if tradition holds, we'll be hearing a lot of war chants up and down Orange Avenue late into the night.

8 p.m. Monday Sept. 5 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-423-2476 | campingworldstadium.com | $60-$250
