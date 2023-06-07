Young black bear finally captured in Lake Eola Park, released back into the wild

FWC captured the bear and released it to Ocala National Forest

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend - Ben McMurtry
Ben McMurtry
The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

A black bear seen in Lake Eola Park several days running over the weekend has been safely captured and released.

State Rep. Anna V Eskamani said in a tweet on Tuesday night that the bear came down from a tree near World of Beer and was walking in and out of the traps set up by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers.

The bear that Eskamani nicknamed “Blaze” was released to the Ocala National Forest later that same Tuesday night. She shared a video of the bear running off after the FWC opened the trap.


The staff at FWC brought a cage to trap the bear on Sunday but were unsuccessful at the time. They monitored the bear for three days in Lake Eola, confirming in the process that it was a young dispersing bear.

Related
The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

Bear in Lake Eola Park spotted again for third day in a row: FWC is monitoring the bear's activity

“Juvenile bears are starting to disperse and leave their mother’s home range and may be seen in unexpected areas as they try to find a new home,” The FWC said in a statement. “Typically, these bears will move away on their own. If you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with 49-cent Bud Light promo

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with recent 49-cent Bud Light promo

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Bear in Lake Eola Park spotted again for third day in a row

By Bellanee Plaza

The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

'Gender identity is real': Judge blocks DeSantis' ban on gender-affirming care for Florida youths

By Chloe Greenberg

A Florida judge has blocked Gov. DeSantis' administration's ban on transgender affirming care

Also in News

Young bear caught on video strolling into Publix in Naples

By Sarah Castillo

A bear attempted a Pubiix run on Tuesday in Naples

Federal court asked to revive challenge to Florida's 'don't say gay' law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Fight for Trans Rights rally on Saturday, March 11, at City Hall in downtown Orlando

Florida confirms role in migrant flights to California, calling them 'voluntary'

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida confirms role in migrant flights to California, calling them 'voluntary'

'Gender identity is real': Judge blocks DeSantis' ban on gender-affirming care for Florida youths

By Chloe Greenberg

A Florida judge has blocked Gov. DeSantis' administration's ban on transgender affirming care
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us