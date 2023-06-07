Young black bear finally captured in Lake Eola Park, released back into the wild

The black bear was first spotted in a tree in the Lake Eola area over the weekend

A black bear seen in Lake Eola Park several days running over the weekend has been safely captured and released.



State Rep. Anna V Eskamani said in a tweet on Tuesday night that the bear came down from a tree near World of Beer and was walking in and out of the traps set up by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers.

The bear that Eskamani nicknamed “Blaze” was released to the Ocala National Forest later that same Tuesday night. She shared a video of the bear running off after the FWC opened the trap.



